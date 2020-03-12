Coronavirus: Schools and colleges in NI to remain open

Global  

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The first and deputy first ministers say Northern Ireland will continue to follow scientific advice.
News video: Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus 00:46

 Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to try to prevent the spread of the infection.

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus leads Ireland to shut all schools, colleges and childcare facilities

Coronavirus leads Ireland to shut all schools, colleges and childcare facilitiesLeo Varadkar has announced that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close until March 29
Wales Online


