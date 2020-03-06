Graeme McDowell overcomes coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' at The Players' Championship with stunning back nine

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Graeme McDowell admitted he had to overcome coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' amongst his fellow competitors at The Players' Championship to card an opening round four under par 68, featuring a stunning five under back nine.



0

