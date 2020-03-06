Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Graeme McDowell overcomes coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' at The Players' Championship with stunning back nine

Graeme McDowell overcomes coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' at The Players' Championship with stunning back nine

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Graeme McDowell overcomes coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' at The Players' Championship with stunning back nineGraeme McDowell admitted he had to overcome coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' amongst his fellow competitors at The Players' Championship to card an opening round four under par 68, featuring a stunning five under back nine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes 01:00

 Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as planned in Australia and Scuderia Ferrari, the only team to have taken part in every year of the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Players Championship: PGA Tour bans fans from tournament and future events due to coronavirus

The PGA Tour has banned fans from attending events moving forward due to coronavirus, starting with day two of The Players Championship on Friday.
Independent

Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf. Tiger Woods isn’t playing. Woods...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.