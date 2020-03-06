Graeme McDowell overcomes coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' at The Players' Championship with stunning back nine
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Graeme McDowell admitted he had to overcome coronavirus 'hysteria and chatter' amongst his fellow competitors at The Players' Championship to card an opening round four under par 68, featuring a stunning five under back nine.
Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as planned in Australia and Scuderia Ferrari, the only team to have taken part in every year of the...
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..