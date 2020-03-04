Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar greet one another with namaste gesture

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
US president Donald Trump and Irish premier Leo Varadkar did not shake hands but instead greeted each other with a namaste gesture, as countries tighten restrictions on social contact amid the coronavirus outbreak.
