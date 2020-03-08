Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lady Gaga is releasing a book and naturally it will shine a spotlight on LGBT+ youth

Lady Gaga is releasing a book and naturally it will shine a spotlight on LGBT+ youth

PinkNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Lady Gaga’s new album isn’t even out yet, and she’s already announced a huge new book project. The star unveiled book Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community – which will tell real-life stories celebrating “the quiet power of kindness.” The book, co-authored by Gaga and her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News

Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News 01:22

 Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss [Video]Every Detail of Brandon Maxwell’s Iconic Dresses: Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama & Karlie Kloss

Celebrity Designer and Project Runway host Brandon Maxwell explains everything it took to create iconic red carpet dresses for Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Karlie Kloss. Maxwell shares the details of..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 13:43Published

Lady Gaga's anthology features 'personal notes of empowerment' [Video]Lady Gaga's anthology features 'personal notes of empowerment'

Pop star Lady Gaga has revealed her new book, 'Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community', will feature "personal notes of empowerment".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga’s foundation releasing book celebrating ‘acts of bravery and kindness’

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation (BTWF) is releasing a book of inspiring stories by young people around the world.
Belfast Telegraph

Apple Music teams up with Lady Gaga to honor International Women’s Day, more

Apple Music is teaming up with Lady Gaga to celebrate female artists in honor of International Women’s Day. This comes after Gaga last week debuted her latest...
9to5Mac Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

shoegurl2

shoegurl2 RT @RecordingAcad: #LittleMonsters, you up for some reading? #LadyGaga is releasing her book full of inspirational stories this fall via @b… 10 minutes ago

RecordingAcad

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs #LittleMonsters, you up for some reading? #LadyGaga is releasing her book full of inspirational stories this fall v… https://t.co/e8NJFFNHjW 2 hours ago

Revetir_enfemme

Revetir En Femme Lady Gaga is releasing a book and naturally it will shine a spotlight on LGBT+ youth https://t.co/qdPxcsfqTR https://t.co/70RTB0X2CT 4 hours ago

OutrightPride

Seacoast Outright RT @PinkNews: Lady Gaga is releasing a book and naturally it will shine a spotlight on LGBT+ youth https://t.co/dWl8dusiMw 7 hours ago

gueranegra

#defenddaca RT @iHeartRadio: .@ladygaga is releasing a book of “inspirational stories written by young people” 💙 https://t.co/7oSTBT9PiT 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.