This is how the heart-wrenching speech at the end of God’s Own Country can help protect you from coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () We’re hearing plenty of advice at the moment on washing your hands. It is, we are told, the best way to stave off the spread of coronavirus. Experts tell us we should be washing our hands very regularly and for 20-second periods to help slow the spread of the virus. Just counting to 20 while … Continued The...
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte shook hands with an expert on stage - immediately after ordering an end to all handshaking. At the conference on the virus, Rutte realised his mistake and went on to touch elbows with the director of the centre for infectious disease control.