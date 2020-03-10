Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > This is how the heart-wrenching speech at the end of God’s Own Country can help protect you from coronavirus

This is how the heart-wrenching speech at the end of God’s Own Country can help protect you from coronavirus

PinkNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
We’re hearing plenty of advice at the moment on washing your hands. It is, we are told, the best way to stave off the spread of coronavirus. Experts tell us we should be washing our hands very regularly and for 20-second periods to help slow the spread of the virus. Just counting to 20 while … Continued The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dutch PM Shakes Hands Immediately After Telling Everyone To Stop Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Conference

Dutch PM Shakes Hands Immediately After Telling Everyone To Stop Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Conference 00:34

 Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte shook hands with an expert on stage - immediately after ordering an end to all handshaking. At the conference on the virus, Rutte realised his mistake and went on to touch elbows with the director of the centre for infectious disease control.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'There is a way to defeat this virus' - Italian minister [Video]'There is a way to defeat this virus' - Italian minister

Italy’s foreign minister says that the severe restrictions in the country can defeat coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:56Published

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 [Video]Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Giorgio Armani Is Donating Over $1 Million to Fight Coronavirus in Italy

Giorgio Armani is using his own money to help the country of Italy fight the Coronavirus. The legendary fashion designer has announced that his business group...
Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

PinkNews

PinkNews This is how the heart-wrenching speech at the end of God’s Own Country can help protect you from coronavirus https://t.co/m3Ykl08xBj 1 hour ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: This is how the heart-wrenching speech at the end of God’s Own Country can help protect you from coro… https://t.co/W7x7cVrKyo 2 hours ago

anisaz9_basit

#SherDilKejriwal🦁👊💪💪🏼 No fan nor am I an Owaisi supporter but the Truth, Facts and the obvious brought out in this heart wrenching speech… https://t.co/oS9QWOpvkd 17 hours ago

_btswluv_

Lina ⁷ 🥂 YOONGI DAY! @fairyoongixx @BLISSBEOM I still listen to her speech every time I get the chance, I love her. I still remember the… https://t.co/EzFqV9PGdV 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.