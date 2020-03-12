Global  

Scots woman killed in Iraq rocket attack named as Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon

Daily Record Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Scots woman killed in Iraq rocket attack named as Lance Corporal Brodie GillonThe 26-year-old was a brave medic helping to train Iraqi forces how to save lives.
Tributes paid to UK Army medic killed in terrorist rockets blitz on camp in Iraq

Tributes paid to UK Army medic killed in terrorist rockets blitz on camp in IraqLance Corporal Brodie Gillon, who served as a Reserve with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, died after a dozen missiles were fired at Camp Taji, north of...
Tamworth Herald


