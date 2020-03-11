Global  

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit at airport amid coronavirus crisis

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit at airport amid coronavirus crisisThe British supermodel shared a series of snaps from Los Angeles International Airport showing her dressed in a white hazmat suit, blue face mask, purple gloves and safety goggles.
News video: Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport 00:51

 Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit through LAX airport this week to prevent her from catching the Coronavirus.

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay [Video]Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay

Naomi Campbell has taken to wearing a full hazmat suit while travelling to protect herself from the coronavirus epidemic.

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport: 'Safety first'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is the latest celebrity to take extreme caution not to get coronavirus.
Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport


