Faster Northern Ireland broadband may hold the key to overcoming coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Faster Northern Ireland broadband may hold the key to overcoming coronavirusThe global economy will almost certainly not grow this year, and may even go into recession, as a result of coronavirus. We know from the 2008/9 financial crash that the weakest economies are likely to be hurt the most, so parts of Northern Ireland could have a tough time this year.
