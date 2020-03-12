Global  

Chancellor and banks hold talks on coronavirus support for small firms

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney have met leading banks to discuss support for small and medium firms through the coronavirus outbreak.
 Investors and analysts are turning to policymakers, especially central banks, for stimulus measures to support markets.

