Medical chief defends school closures as Ireland sees spike in Covid-19 cases

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Ireland’s chief medical officer has defended school closures after 27 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, an increase from 43 on Wednesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Number of coronavirus cases in Ireland rises to 70 from 43

Ireland now has 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from a total of 43 a day ago, the Department of Health said in a statement on Thursday.
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Don't cancel outdoor events, says medical chief

Coronavirus: Don't cancel outdoor events, says medical chiefNorthern Ireland's chief medical officer has advised against further cancellations of mass outdoor events in the battle to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters

