Coronavirus: Face-to-face lectures cancelled at some universities

BBC Local News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Some universities are to offer lessons online as a precaution against coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Has State Universities Transitioning To Online Classes For Next Two Weeks

 The measure, effective immediately, was announced in a statement from the Florida Board of Governors for the State University System.

France closing schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron [Video]France closing schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron

France will from next week close all nurseries, schools and universities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address.

Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes [Video]Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Several schools in the area, including colleges, are canceling in-person classes and switching to online learning amid the spread of coronavirus, KDKA's Nicole Ford gives the latest details.

Universities postpone graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus fears

Some universities have postponed their graduation ceremonies over fears about the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Italy to close schools and universities as death toll rises

Italy has announced the closure off all schools and universities due to the spread of coronavirus, as the death toll across the country rose to 79.
