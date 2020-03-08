Global  

US ‘failing’ in coronavirus testing, health official says

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020
The US lag in coronavirus testing is “a failing”, a top federal health official has said.
News video: Health Officials Turned People Away At Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Center

Health Officials Turned People Away At Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Center 01:41

 The line was so long, some people waited up to four hours.

Who Qualifies For Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing? [Video]Who Qualifies For Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing?

Colorado expands coronavirus testing criteria as demand for more testing grows.

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide. The symptoms of COVID-19 can be similar to those of..

Here's what Ohio's coronavirus testing protocol looks like

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, Department of Health director, have announced the state’s protocol for maximizing coronavirus testing resources. “As...
Americans at risk from coronavirus may need to avoid crowds, health official warns

Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the coronavirus spreads through U.S. communities, a top health...
