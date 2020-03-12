Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Live Hull FC sack Lee Radford - Reaction and updates as coach departs after latest defeat

Live Hull FC sack Lee Radford - Reaction and updates as coach departs after latest defeat

Hull Daily Mail Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Lee Radford was sacked after a 38-4 defeat at home to Warrington Wolves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SneakyWeasel91

Dave J Lots of Hull fans calling for Radford's head. Yes, it was the right decision to let him go....but to effectively sa… https://t.co/UwtLCt4qST 17 minutes ago

samstonebanks

Samantha Stonebanks On the one hand you've got "the rugby league family who look after their own" and a big push on improving mental he… https://t.co/Kg5jR5R3Cu 38 minutes ago

sedgleytruck

Matthew Riley Radford sacked straight after the game and getting announced live on Tele - just me that thinks that’s so unprofess… https://t.co/QaKTaJmGIN 40 minutes ago

DLM_Viking

Dave Murphy Very quick dramatic way for Hull FC to sack Radford and announce live on Sky TV before even telling the players. It… https://t.co/wzTQcHmWAj 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.