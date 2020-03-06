Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Curling: World Women's Championship cancelled two days before start

Curling: World Women's Championship cancelled two days before start

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The World Women's Curling Championship in Canada has been cancelled two days before the event was due to start due to the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks [Video]Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks

Female prisoners were put to work today (March 7th) making coronavirus face masks amid a shortage in Thailand. The inmates at the jail in Trang, southern Thailand, received two days of training..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:37Published

A nine-year-old beats one of the rarest forms of cancer ever recorded [Video]A nine-year-old beats one of the rarest forms of cancer ever recorded

A nine-year-old boy has become one of the only people in the world to beat a super-rare cancer after life or death surgery to remove and then reinsert his liver.Saul Hayden was diagnosed with stage..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada names 23 women to hockey team that would have played in cancelled world championship

Hockey Canada has released its 23-player roster for the team that would have competed at the cancelled world women's hockey championship.
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

We've Got Your International Women's Day Weekend Plans: E!'s Two Day Sex and the City Marathon

This Sunday, it's International Women's Day, so what better way to kick off the weekend than spending two days with some of your favorite female TV characters!...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Women’s world curling championship in B.C. cancelled https://t.co/Ydt5wNkT2o https://t.co/Gm0bgKqD0h 5 minutes ago

newsmanbluesman

Reg Curren 🇨🇦 RT @maybo01: As a retiree, I will miss watching hockey, basketball and baseball. I will miss watching the women’s world curling championsh… 7 minutes ago

bluescape_1997

秋 （海音） RT @worldcurling: World Women’s Curling Championship 2020 cancelled in Prince George, Canada >> https://t.co/fBVCX9OudQ #WWCC2020 #curling… 25 minutes ago

BlakeTourangeau

Blake Tourangeau RT @TSNCurling: BREAKING: World women's #curling championship cancelled due to the ongoing spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The even… 42 minutes ago

CdnPressSports

The Canadian Press Sports RT @DLSpencer10: Women's world curling championship in B.C. cancelled. Canadian skip Brad Gushue not confident men's tournament in Glasgow… 2 hours ago

Lou_ell_ah

Lou_ell_ah RT @CBCAlerts: Women's world curling championship in B.C. cancelled. https://t.co/KURCJvCGN8 2 hours ago

Mr_slaney

Slaney RT @TSN_Sports: Women’s world curling championship postponed indefinitely. @BobWeeksTSN has more: https://t.co/1aq0j2kOW4 https://t.co/rZsT… 2 hours ago

CorRams

Cori Ramsay RT @CityofPG: Earlier today, the World Curling Federation announced the cancellation of the 2020 Women's World Curling Championship in Prin… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.