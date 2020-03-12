Global  

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tests positive for coronavirus and the club's game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.
News video: Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Marine tests positive for coronavirus 02:17

 Marine tests positive for coronavirus

JetBlue faces questions after passenger tests positive for coronavirus on flight to PBIA [Video]JetBlue faces questions after passenger tests positive for coronavirus on flight to PBIA

A man who tested positive for coronavirus arrived on a JetBlue flight at PBIA. Now, the airline is commenting on what happened.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

FOX Sports

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

chachasweettea

Chachasweetteapeachy🍑☀️ RT @BBCSport: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. More: https://t.co/LFRDk7F1Qs https://t.co/PDpp3dubze 3 seconds ago

BuddyVic

buddie RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus 8 seconds ago

zareefzubir

Zareef Zubir RT @brfootball: BREAKING: Arsenal announce manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/yydjcmwYZR 11 seconds ago

PantherGodBast

The Earring Bandit RT @SportsCenter: Arsenal has announced that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. Club personnel who had recent close… 12 seconds ago

Myra918

Œbœţh Ţïmœţhÿ Ëðwærð RT @RobHarris: Arsenal's full first-team squad to self-isolate after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for #COVID19 #Coronavirus Arsen… 19 seconds ago

wavyyyian

Ian RT @BleacherReport: Breaking: Arsenal announces that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/wyOvopZsx8 23 seconds ago

budiirambe

Rahmat S. Budi RT @SquawkaNews: BREAKING: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/3bZOsESB4f 23 seconds ago

Myra918

Œbœţh Ţïmœţhÿ Ëðwærð RT @RobHarris: Breaking: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for #coronavirus 25 seconds ago

