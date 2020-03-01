Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Super League > Super League: Lee Radford sacked after Hull beaten by Warrington

Super League: Lee Radford sacked after Hull beaten by Warrington

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Lee Radford is sacked as head coach of Hull FC immediately after their heavy home defeat by Warrington.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction

Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction 04:10

 After hearing from Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson on Lee Radford's dismissal Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss whats next for the Hull team and speculate on Lee Radford's future.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pearson: Decided to call it a day [Video]Pearson: Decided to call it a day

In what should have been an interview with Lee Radford, Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson broke the news that Hull FC and Lee Radford have decided to part ways after a heavy defeat to Warrington at home.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:21Published

Radford: What we're striving for [Video]Radford: What we're striving for

Lee Radford reflects on Hull's loss today after seeming like they were in control while also looking ahead to Wakefield next week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hull FC's Lee Radford forced to reshuffle his pack ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Hull FC's Lee Radford forced to reshuffle his pack ahead of Warrington Wolves clashThe Black and Whites take on Warrington tonight
Hull Daily Mail

Adam Pearson explains his decision as Hull FC part company with Lee Radford after Warrington Wolves hammering

Adam Pearson explains his decision as Hull FC part company with Lee Radford after Warrington Wolves hammeringThe club have brought Radford's seven year spell at the club to an end
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.