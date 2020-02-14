Global  

Former Towie star Lauren Pope expecting her first child

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope has announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.
News video: Lauren Pope announces pregnancy

Lauren Pope announces pregnancy 00:56

 TV star Lauren Pope has revealed she is pregnant.

