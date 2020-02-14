Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Richard Leonard demands control of Scottish Labour's Holyrood election campaign

Richard Leonard demands control of Scottish Labour's Holyrood election campaign

Daily Record Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Richard Leonard demands control of Scottish Labour's Holyrood election campaignThe Scottish Labour leader called on the UK candidates to respect the Scottish party.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlaw elected as Scottish Conservatives leader [Video]Carlaw elected as Scottish Conservatives leader

Jackson Carlaw has been elected as the new Scottish Conservative leader. Mr Carlaw, who served as interim leader during the recent general election campaign, defeated Scottish Tory social security..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.