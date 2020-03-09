Global  

Five-star Europa League performance pleases Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Manchester United’s professionalism and cutting edge pleased Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as LASK were swatted aside in front of empty stands in the Europa League.
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display 00:57

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw Thursday’s Europa League clash played behind closed doors, with just 500 people allowed into the...

