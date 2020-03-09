Five-star Europa League performance pleases Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display 00:57 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw Thursday’s Europa League clash played behind closed doors, with just 500 people allowed into the...