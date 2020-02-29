Ｄ． ２０１５ Off The Ball - LIVE | The Cheltenham Show: Gold Cup Preview, Racecard, Tips, Naps of the Day | PaddyPower | - https://t.co/eRqLDxSjVu 38 minutes ago Off The Ball LIVE | The Cheltenham Show: Gold Cup Preview, Racecard, Tips, Naps of the Day | @PaddyPower | @JohnDugganSport,… https://t.co/Ht9N7i727l 46 minutes ago 888sport It's Gold Cup Day! Join the conversation with our LIVE coverage ahead of Day 4. Click the link below for Cheltenh… https://t.co/zj0C25euOc 2 hours ago WaYs2rOcK Gold Cup Day live – Cheltenham tips, pictures and celebrities https://t.co/qq3LUKT7AC 2 hours ago Racing TV Dave Nevison has been in tremendous form this week and has three selections for the final day of the… https://t.co/XTaEY902tY 3 hours ago I ♥ Gloucestershire Gold Cup Day LIVE Cheltenham tips, pictures and celebrities as races continue despite COVID-19 The highlight of rac… https://t.co/WTDal22ViK 3 hours ago Marcel Minton RT @Juicestorm: Get A #BetTrader Free Trial For #Betfair at https://t.co/8WKnvXCQbp Today! Top News: 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup Trends and F… 13 hours ago JuiceStorm.com Get A #BetTrader Free Trial For #Betfair at https://t.co/8WKnvXCQbp Today! Top News: 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup Tren… https://t.co/TRSVMsexrz 13 hours ago