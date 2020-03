Disney closes sites in Orlando, Paris and California over coronavirus fears

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The news has been described as unprecedented and will see Walt Disney World, the flagship theme park resort in Florida, and Disneyland Paris close The news has been described as unprecedented and will see Walt Disney World, the flagship theme park resort in Florida, and Disneyland Paris close 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend