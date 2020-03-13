Brian Magill's widow facing bill of £800,000 over failed medical negligence lawsuit Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A widow is facing a legal bill of nearly £800,000 from a failed medical negligence claim over her husband's death in a Belfast hospital 20 years ago. A widow is facing a legal bill of nearly £800,000 from a failed medical negligence claim over her husband's death in a Belfast hospital 20 years ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this