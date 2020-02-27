Coronavirus: Northern Ireland Hospice in funds plea to Executive to ensure services not disrupted

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region. The two cases are not connected. One recently travelled from northern.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published 1 week ago First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland The first case of Covid-19 has been identified in Northern Ireland. The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Northern Ireland doctors could face 'life or death' calls over intensive care beds Hospitals across Northern Ireland may be forced to ration intensive care beds in the event of a surge of coronavirus cases, it has been warned.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Coronavirus: Northern Ireland nursing homes awaiting guidance over visitor numbers Nursing homes across Northern Ireland are awaiting guidelines from health experts over whether to impose restrictions on the number of visitors as concerns over...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this