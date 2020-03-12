Hull FC ratings from Lee Radford's final game underlines players' responsibility after shocking display Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Hull FC parted company with Lee Radford after the loss to Warrington. Hull FC parted company with Lee Radford after the loss to Warrington. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this