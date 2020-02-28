Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt

Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Government’s approach to tackling coronavirus is “concerning”, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has said as new measures to delay the spread of the virus come into effect.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in UK could meet Hubei province levels [Video]Coronavirus in UK could meet Hubei province levels

Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed the coronavirus outbreak in the UK could reach similar levels to those seen in Hubei province, China,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published

Jeremy Hunt: Coronavirus will have profound impact on the UK [Video]Jeremy Hunt: Coronavirus will have profound impact on the UK

Jeremy Hunt: Coronavirus will have profound impact on the UK

Credit: LBC     Duration: 05:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

justiceandy

christinelord Coronavirus: Jeremy Hunt UK strategy ‘concerning https://t.co/EpWUlAcZAm via @AOLdotUK As a journalist I know a l… https://t.co/stXSVqBPUC 15 minutes ago

cararuby

Pat Moran Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt https://t.co/ruxeoFkV61 40 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt https://t.co/9uAGa2RoVP https://t.co/tG0Ri85K6B 1 hour ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - Coronavirus UK strategy is concerning says Jeremy Hunt - The Governments approach to tackling… https://t.co/hFBFg3n1kB 1 hour ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt: https://t.co/BJWe5a5uz1 via @AOLdotUK 2 hours ago

TomLong78

Tom Long Coronavirus: UK's approach 'concerning', says Jeremy Hunt Politics largely kept out of #coronavirus thus far, but… https://t.co/FjLb746dH6 2 hours ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt https://t.co/qPzWbEcbgT 2 hours ago

DickieWoo

Richard Woods mortality rate looks like less than .5%. What the***are we in such a froth about? Hunt is right on big events th… https://t.co/kZatmz7BY2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.