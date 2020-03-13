Football rumours from the media

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Goalkeeper *Andre Onana* could be on his way to Chelsea if the Blues’ new signing Hakim Ziyech has his way, the Daily Mail reports. Ziyech will arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer, and is eager to persuade Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to sign his Ajax team-mate Onana. The Cameroon international is keen on a move to the Premier League after five years with Ajax, with Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly on his list of preferred destinations. He would likely cost between £40million-£50m. 👓 View full article

