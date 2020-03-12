Global  

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus as Canadian prime minister self-isolates

Tamworth Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus as Canadian prime minister self-isolatesMr Trudeau's office said Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
News video: Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms 00:35

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

