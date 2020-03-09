Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fears

Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fears

Tamworth Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fearsThe company has announced it is closing Walt Disney World, in Florida, and Disneyland Paris, meaning all 11 theme parks are closed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney To Shut California Parks

Disney To Shut California Parks 00:33

 Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing. The closure starts on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus [Video]Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Florida theme parks preparing amid coronavirus concerns [Video]Florida theme parks preparing amid coronavirus concerns

As spring break approaches, are you considering cancelling any travel?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals Also reported by •Daily RecordWales OnlineReutersThe VergeGrimsby TelegraphSeattle Times

Disney Parks in California, Florida, & Paris Are All Closing Now Amid Coronavirus, Workers Will Still Be Paid

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris will both be shutting down for the rest of March amid the...
Just Jared Also reported by •ReutersThe VergeGrimsby TelegraphSeattle Times

Tweets about this

janeconsidine

Jane Considine RT @abc13houston: DISNEY WORLD SHUTS DOWN: Disney has just announced it will close all theme parks at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disn… 41 minutes ago

marykhunt

libragirl RT @ABC7NY: DISNEY WORLD SHUTS DOWN: Disney has just announced it will close all theme parks at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland… 1 hour ago

Baggiepat

Patrick Grinham RT @birmingham_live: Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fears https://t.co/Y3OND9K99H 1 hour ago

avecozave

Ave Will Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus https://t.co/N2wJYXMEth 1 hour ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fears https://t.co/Y3OND9K99H 2 hours ago

prettyeyes33333

patrice walker RT @MelanieLawson13: DISNEY WORLD SHUTS DOWN: Disney has announced it will close all theme parks at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disne… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.