Lin-Manuel Miranda releases unheard Hamilton track as coronavirus comfort

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a previously unheard song he wrote for Hamilton to distract his fans from concern about coronavirus.
