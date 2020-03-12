Global  

Brave Ayr frontline medic killed in Iraq rocket attack

Daily Record Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Brave Ayr frontline medic killed in Iraq rocket attackReservist Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, of Ayr, was killed alongside two US soldiers in a brutal rocket attack launched by Iranian militia on a coalition base north of Baghdad.
News video: British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack 00:41

 A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

Recent related news from verified sources

Scots woman killed in Iraq rocket attack named as Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon

Scots woman killed in Iraq rocket attack named as Lance Corporal Brodie GillonThe 26-year-old was a brave medic helping to train Iraqi forces how to save lives.
Daily Record

US launches air strikes in Iraq after rocket attack kills British army medic

The US has launched air strikes in Iraq after a “hugely popular” British army medic was killed in a missile attack on a military base.
Belfast Telegraph

