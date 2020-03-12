Brave Ayr frontline medic killed in Iraq rocket attack

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Reservist Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, of Ayr, was killed alongside two US soldiers in a brutal rocket attack launched by Iranian militia on a coalition base north of Baghdad. Reservist Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, of Ayr, was killed alongside two US soldiers in a brutal rocket attack launched by Iranian militia on a coalition base north of Baghdad. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

22 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack 00:41 A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.