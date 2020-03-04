Glastonbury 2020: What organisers have said about whether the 50th anniversary festival will go ahead

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now" "No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now" 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend