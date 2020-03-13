Global  

Coronavirus: First Minister says Northern Ireland schools will close

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster says schools will close at some stage as a result of coronavirus.
 Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She claimed the public were concerned and fearful and the difference with the Republic of Ireland’s approach was causing confusion....

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM [Video]

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

All schools will close until further notice across the UK from Friday to further combat the spead of the coronavirus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcment as the death toll in the..

Coronavirus: Schools across UK to close [Video]

Coronavirus: Schools across UK to close

Schools across the UK are to close to all pupils (except for those of key workers and the most vulnerable children) as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to continue heeding health advice to..

Coronavirus: Catholic archbishop urges education minister to consider Northern Ireland school closures

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has written to Stormont’s Education minister urging him to consider closing Northern Ireland’s schools over...
Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus

Stormont deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus...
