Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta test positive

The Boy who Harnessed the Wind RT @goal: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus 😣 https://t.co/LhjIBsmRAP 3 seconds ago

Irene🇮🇹 #W8NDERFUL #L10 #R4FA1(9) RT @SkySportsNews: Chelsea's full squad have gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the… 5 seconds ago

Syahmilan RT @FabrizioRomano: Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea) has been found positive to Coronavirus 🔴 #CFC #Coronavirus 11 seconds ago

hakim RT @brfootball: Overnight: Chelsea confirm Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the first-team squad and coachin… 12 seconds ago

OkyebiAndamKingDavid RT @SiPhillipsSport: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has contracted Coronavirus. Club say 'he is doing well' after showing s… 12 seconds ago

S.GhazaliFard RT @TwitterMoments: After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the @premierleague… 36 seconds ago

Bayern Munich Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus - Daily Mail https://t.co/6Dt40VS1eo 39 seconds ago