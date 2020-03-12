Global  

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta test positive

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction [Video]Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Gary Neville hits out at Premier League after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracts coronavirus

Gary Neville hits out at Premier League after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracts coronavirusThe former Manchester United player is a well respected pundit on Sky Sports and has had his say on the ongoing problems with coronavirus in England and the...
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has coronavirus as club facilities on partial lockdown

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has coronavirus as club facilities on partial lockdownChelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus and will now self-isolate, the club has confirmed
LuminaryAdeyemi

The Boy who Harnessed the Wind RT @goal: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus 😣 https://t.co/LhjIBsmRAP 3 seconds ago

irejdoc1897

Irene🇮🇹 #W8NDERFUL #L10 #R4FA1(9) RT @SkySportsNews: Chelsea's full squad have gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the… 5 seconds ago

elSyahmi

Syahmilan RT @FabrizioRomano: Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea) has been found positive to Coronavirus 🔴 #CFC #Coronavirus 11 seconds ago

luqshuhaimi

hakim RT @brfootball: Overnight: Chelsea confirm Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the first-team squad and coachin… 12 seconds ago

KingOkyebi

OkyebiAndamKingDavid RT @SiPhillipsSport: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has contracted Coronavirus. Club say 'he is doing well' after showing s… 12 seconds ago

SGhazaliFard

S.GhazaliFard RT @TwitterMoments: After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the @premierleague… 36 seconds ago

BayernMunich360

Bayern Munich Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus - Daily Mail https://t.co/6Dt40VS1eo 39 seconds ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Premier League holding crisis talks to cancel season - follow live https://t.co/FFZ7uif3ih 40 seconds ago

