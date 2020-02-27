Global  

New coronavirus advice helpline for Scottish businesses

BBC Local News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- The new advice helpline will be run from Scottish Enterprise's call centre from Monday to Friday.
News video: SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak 01:20

 Use common sense. That's the advice Chautauqua County and Fredonia officials are offering about coronavirus. Chautauqua County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The economic impact of the virus is hitting businesses in the area big and small, as well as those that deal with SUNY students.

