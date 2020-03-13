Global  

UK's top scientist's chilling coronavirus warning over watching sports fixtures in pubs

Tamworth Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
UK's top scientist's chilling coronavirus warning over watching sports fixtures in pubsSir Patrick Vallance said those watching the Wales v Scotland Six Nations rugby tie in pubs are more likely to contract the illness than those in the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
