Coronavirus round-up as Boris Johnson keeps schools open

The Argus Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
SUSSEX'S confirmed coronavirus cases remained at 11 yesterday, however prime minister Boris Johnson said “more families will lose loved ones before their time”.
Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said families would continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” said the PM.

Watch: Here's The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay..

Hertfordshire coronavirus: Boris Johnson says schools will remain open for now as UK enters 'delay' phase

The Prime Minister has advised schools to cancel any international trips
Bishops Stortford Observer

Essex coronavirus: Boris Johnson says schools will remain open for now as UK enters 'delay' phase

The Prime Minister has advised against schools travelling abroad
Brentwood Gazette

