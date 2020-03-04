Global  

Coronavirus: London Underground driver tests positive for disease

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A London Underground tube driver has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 2 Long Island School Bus Drivers Test Positive For Disease

Coronavirus Update: 2 Long Island School Bus Drivers Test Positive For Disease 00:40

 On Long Island, two school bus drivers in Nassau County have tested positive for coronavirus. Disease investigators are contacting the parents for 80 children who were on those bus routes. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

