Sale Sharks: Exeter Chiefs centre Sam Hill to join on two-year deal from next season

BBC Local News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Devon -- Exeter Chiefs centre Sam Hill will join fellow Premiership club Sale Sharks on a two-year deal from next season.
