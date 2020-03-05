Global  

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica will feature ‘exciting duets’ and a ’true unicorn song’ and you can colour us intrigued

PinkNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Lady Gaga gave fans a hint of what they can expect when her feverishly-anticipated sixth album Chromatica finally arrives on April 10. Chromatica “is about kindness to everyone but also to yourself,” Lady Gaga told NRJ France, as she appeared to confirm a major fan theory. “The album has very exciting...
