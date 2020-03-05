Lady Gaga’s Chromatica will feature ‘exciting duets’ and a ’true unicorn song’ and you can colour us intrigued

jesus alberto ⭐ RT @TicketmasterUK: Our final TM Tip 4: Relax! The onsale will be busy, but this is a stadium show, so loads of tickets are available. See… 2 minutes ago

Mistÿ⁷ RT @idolator: .@ladygaga says she has "very exciting duets" on 'Chromatica' and the prime suspects are @ArianaGrande & @ygofficialblink: ht… 4 minutes ago

~all i ever wanted was love💖~ RT @alluregaga: “This album(chromatica) will be made up of very exciting duets. I don't want to say too much, but I can't wait for you to l… 5 minutes ago

TokyoSnow RT @officialcharts: "I've heard a few tunes and I was floored." #Chromatica https://t.co/2lApbMg9YY 6 minutes ago

#Chromatica RT @GagaMediaDotNet: Video of Lady Gaga on @NRJhitmusiconly confirming there will be exciting duets on #Chromatica! https://t.co/3Xi3vLy1LU 18 minutes ago

SarahMillnerxoxo RT @officialcharts: .@LadyGaga is "going to give a lot of people what they want" with her new album #Chromatica according to one of her col… 21 minutes ago

Dakota Redditt RT @officialcharts: .@LadyGaga will "give people what they want" says #Chromatica album collaborator Ryan Tedder https://t.co/2lApbMxLny 1 hour ago