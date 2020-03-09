Global  

Rangers: Europa League trip to Bayer Leverkusen postponed

BBC Local News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The second leg of Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen is postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.
News video: Leverkusen boss unhappy with Rangers decision

Leverkusen boss unhappy with Rangers decision 01:18

 Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz says the decision to play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Rangers behind closed doors gives the Scottish side the advantage.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis [Video]Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Ladbrokes Premiership season should be played to a finish – even if it means staging games behind closed doors. Scottish Professional Football League chief..

Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans [Video]Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans.

Rangers facing Europa League exit after Bayer Leverkusen loss

Rangers are on the brink of Europa League elimination after crashing 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox.
Belfast Telegraph

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Scotland, Leverkusen, Gilmour, Barisic

Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off and Rangers' Europa League tie with Bayer Leverkusen under threat over coronavirus.
BBC News


