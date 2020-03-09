Rangers: Europa League trip to Bayer Leverkusen postponed
|
|
Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The second leg of Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen is postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:55Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this