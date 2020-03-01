Top-level English football suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have all agreed to call a halt...

Simon Jordan urges English football to WAKE UP to the threat of coronavirus in the UK: ‘If it means empty stadiums, so be it!’ Simon Jordan insists English football has a duty to go behind closed doors and reduce the threat of coronavirus. It seems increasingly likely that Premier...

talkSPORT 3 days ago



