Top-level English football suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Top-level English football has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak 00:51

 The Premier League has been suspended until April 4, the Football Association has announced. The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

COVID-19 continues to spread outside China with Italy, South Korea and Iran being the worst affected.

In China, 573 new infections have been recorded but health authorities insist they are getting on top of the outbreak.

