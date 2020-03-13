Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online

Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
School strikes led by climate activist Greta Thunberg have taken to Twitter rather than the streets due to coronavirus concerns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wanda88072372

Wanda RT @YouActProject: Stay healthy but keep working! 💚 "Hundreds of young demonstrators posted photos of themselves using the hashtag #Climat… 4 days ago

YouActProject

Youth Activism Project Stay healthy but keep working! 💚 "Hundreds of young demonstrators posted photos of themselves using the hashtag… https://t.co/UFZfDKJC2R 4 days ago

mw4reds

Chang Mei Wan RT @TheCanaryUK: Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online. #ClimateStrikeOnline https://t.co/Bu6tnBr6nD 1 week ago

AgainstHunting

for love of foxes ✋️ RT @ChristineJameis: Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online https://t.co/A2lxKGOeCn 1 week ago

ChristineJameis

#freePalestine #Richard4Deputy #BDS Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online https://t.co/A2lxKGOeCn 1 week ago

Hephaestus7

Samuel Miller Greta Thunberg takes weekly climate strike action online | The Canary https://t.co/a92z5abtGD 1 week ago

arhogan

AR Hogan, M.A. RT @PA_EmilyChudy: tweets > streets Greta Thunberg takes her weekly climate strike action online due to coronavirus fears #ClimateStrik… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.