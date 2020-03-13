Global  

Equity agrees out-of-court settlement with Laurence Fox after 'disgrace' comment

Equity agrees out-of-court settlement with Laurence Fox after ‘disgrace’ comment

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Actors’ union Equity has apologised for calling Laurence Fox a “disgrace” and agreed an out-of-court settlement with the ex-Lewis star.
Recent related news from verified sources

Equity apologises to Laurence Fox over ‘disgrace’ comment

Actors’ union Equity has apologised for calling Laurence Fox a “disgrace” after his appearance on Question Time.
Belfast Telegraph

Laurence Fox: Actors union Equity apologises for 'disgrace' tweets

Equity says it was "a mistake" for the organisation to call the actor "a disgrace" to his industry.
BBC News

