Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing

Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Chloe Sandilands says social distancing has its challenges but living a normal life is possible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus

From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus 01:18

 With the coronavirus outbreak taking over daily life, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some dos and don’ts when it comes to prevention methods like “social distancing” or self-quarantine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why ‘Social Distancing’ and Self-Quarantine Measures Save Lives During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Why ‘Social Distancing’ and Self-Quarantine Measures Save Lives During Coronavirus Outbreak

With the coronavirus already in the U.S., here is why health officials say precautionary measures like self-quarantines and canceling large events can save lives. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fife teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life'

BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Chloe Sandilands says social distancing has its challenges but living a normal life is possible.
BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ BBC: Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing https://t.co/ViYMDu3Mh2 https://t.co/SVvRs8Skcp 15 minutes ago

ChrysMuirhead

Chrys Muirhead BBC News - Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing https://t.co/1ORFqWKMeg 19 minutes ago

BBCScotlandNews

BBC Scotland News Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing https://t.co/U2eZ1NVkru 3 hours ago

Fiendish_Swine

Fiendish_Swine Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing, oh good for them just the rest of the wor… https://t.co/E4pKxqZUJG 3 hours ago

CliveHebdenBr

Clive Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing https://t.co/Lljudq5ddx 4 hours ago

andyinverness

Andrew Thomson BBC News - Scots teacher says Beijing 'coming back to life' under social distancing https://t.co/AeYdPfRNSI 4 hours ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Scots teacher says Beijing ‘coming back to life’ under social distancing https://t.co/13MMIe6PO6 https://t.co/LmS0jRmdpe 4 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Scots teacher says Beijing ‘coming back to life’ under social distancing https://t.co/K5EGjrfDRS 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.