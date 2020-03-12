Gloria Gaynor goes viral with 'I Will Survive' handwash challenge to help prevent coronavirus Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The legendary singer has issued a TikTok dance challenge set to her classic 1978 hit to encourage people to wash their hands properly in the fight against the deadly virus The legendary singer has issued a TikTok dance challenge set to her classic 1978 hit to encourage people to wash their hands properly in the fight against the deadly virus 👓 View full article

