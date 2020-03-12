Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Gloria Gaynor goes viral with 'I Will Survive' handwash challenge to help prevent coronavirus

Gloria Gaynor goes viral with 'I Will Survive' handwash challenge to help prevent coronavirus

Daily Record Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Gloria Gaynor goes viral with 'I Will Survive' handwash challenge to help prevent coronavirusThe legendary singer has issued a TikTok dance challenge set to her classic 1978 hit to encourage people to wash their hands properly in the fight against the deadly virus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News [Video]

Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News

Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.