Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Wales v Scotland: Rhys Webb starts for hosts & WRU confirms game is on

Wales v Scotland: Rhys Webb starts for hosts & WRU confirms game is on

BBC Local News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Rhys Webb starts for Wales and prop WillGriff John will make his debut when they face Scotland in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Wales v Scotland: Rhys Webb starts for hosts in Six Nations

Rhys Webb starts for Wales and prop WillGriff John will make his debut when they face Scotland in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday.
BBC Sport

Wales v Scotland Webb starts for hosts in Six Nations

Rhys Webb starts for Wales and prop WillGriff John will make his debut when they face Scotland in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday.
BBC News


Tweets about this

wezlangdon

#A man without property #LoveNHS #Wales v Scotland: Rhys Webb starts for hosts & WRU confirms game is on https://t.co/FK0PUxIxW9 People who fall ill… https://t.co/UtCBW1aNpe 1 hour ago

BBCSportWales

BBC Sport Wales 🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The Wales team that will face Scotland includes scrum-half Rhys Webb who will make his first international… https://t.co/5OfzSdK02G 5 hours ago

TalkRugbyUnion

Talking Rugby Union Wales name Rhys Webb in starting line-up for Scotland clash https://t.co/UE13PsQ99E 5 hours ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Wales v Scotland: Rhys Webb starts for hosts in Six Nations – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/oK6rlZZx3V https://t.co/uoA5ddhD8h 6 hours ago

freebigbetsbs

Freebigbets The skipper will play in his 148th Test - levelling Richie McCaw - his 139th for Wales to add to nine for the Briti… https://t.co/PltgXWsNZZ 8 hours ago

fbbpp

SPORTS 4 ALL Rhys Webb starts for Wales against Scotland with Alyn Wyn Jones set for record-setting appearance… https://t.co/fNX4v18Q0M 8 hours ago

CardiffRugbyWeb

Cardiff Rugby Life RT @CardiffRugbyWeb: WillGriff John gets a debut, Cory Hill starts for the first time in over a year and Rhys Webb for over two years as Wa… 15 hours ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Wales name Rhys Webb in starting line-up for Scotland clash - Rugby Union News https://t.co/DUz4kj47Y1 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.