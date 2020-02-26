Global  

All top-level English football suspended until at least April 3

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
All top-level English football suspended until at least April 3The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have all agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect.
News video: Football suspended: Where we stand

Football suspended: Where we stand 01:15

 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the reasons behind the Premier League and EFL's decision to suspend football until at least April 3.

