Coronavirus: Old Firm clash cancelled as SPFL postpone all fixtures indefinitely

Rhys Mallon 🇬🇧 RT @BelTel_Sport: BREAKING: Sunday's Old Firm derby has been cancelled as Scottish football is suspended "indefinitely" due to the coronavi… 20 minutes ago Belfast Telegraph Sport BREAKING: Sunday's Old Firm derby has been cancelled as Scottish football is suspended "indefinitely" due to the co… https://t.co/TtCMh4b6E5 39 minutes ago