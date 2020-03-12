Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Old Firm clash cancelled as SPFL postpone all fixtures indefinitely

Coronavirus: Old Firm clash cancelled as SPFL postpone all fixtures indefinitely

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sunday's Old Firm derby has been cancelled after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced the suspension of all games indefinitely due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

"If I was Rangers" - Gerrard advised to do one risky thing ahead of Old Firm clash - opinion

Steven Gerrard has been advised to do one thing ahead of the Old Firm derby clash against Celtic.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Daily Star

Rangers vs Celtic postponed along with all Scottish football as SPFL joins Premier League and EFL in response to coronavirus

The Scottish FA has suspended all professional and grassroots football in Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend’s SPFL fixtures, including the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

RhysMallon

Rhys Mallon 🇬🇧 RT @BelTel_Sport: BREAKING: Sunday's Old Firm derby has been cancelled as Scottish football is suspended "indefinitely" due to the coronavi… 20 minutes ago

BelTel_Sport

Belfast Telegraph Sport BREAKING: Sunday's Old Firm derby has been cancelled as Scottish football is suspended "indefinitely" due to the co… https://t.co/TtCMh4b6E5 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.