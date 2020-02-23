Global  

Celtic: Neil Lennon side should be champions if Premiership doesn't finish

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Celtic "should be champions" if the Scottish Premiership season cannot be completed, says manager Neil Lennon.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lennon: We deserved more [Video]Lennon: We deserved more

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his players deserved more than a draw from their Scottish premiership match against Livingston.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Lennon: We will take it one by one [Video]Lennon: We will take it one by one

Neil Lennon says Celtic remain focused despite opening up a 12 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will take things one game at a time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Celtic should be champions if Scottish league cannot continue - Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon expects his side to be declared Scottish Premiership champions if the league cannot be completed due to the spread of coronavirus.
News24

Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Neil Lennon praises 'relentless & breathtaking' side

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic were "breathtaking" and "relentless" despite being held to a draw by Livingston, says manager Neil Lennon.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily StarLeicester MercuryDaily Record

