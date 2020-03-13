Global  

Direct Line and Churchill pull sale of travel insurance to new customers

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of coronavirus.
How does coronavirus affect your travel insurance?

How does coronavirus affect your travel insurance?

 Malcolm​ Tarling from the Association of British Insurers answers all our questions on the impact the new coronavirus is having on travel insurance. Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of Covid-19. The temporary pause...

Very few customers at Giltbrook Shopping Centre, Nottingham Out of town shopping centres face low footfall in the wake of Covid-19. The PM has said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential"..

Automotive intelligence is now getting exciting and dynamic: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon and Estate have undergone a comprehensive update as the first representatives of this model series. Both..

LV says will pause sale of travel insurance but existing customers will still be covered.
Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill suspend travel insuranceThe temporary pause follows similar moves from other insurers that have reduced or halted the sale of travel cover for now
